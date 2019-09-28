China Open: Jelena Ostapenko stuns World No 2 Karolina Pliskova in first round, sets up second round clash with Katerina Siniakova

Beijing: The 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko dumped world number two Karolina Pliskova out in the first round of the China Open on Saturday despite racking up 25 double faults.

The 22-year-old Latvian emerged after nearly two-and-a-half gruelling hours in Beijing, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Ostapenko has suffered a dramatic loss of form since her French Open heroics and now languishes 74th in the world.

Both players struggled badly on their serves, in a wildly unpredictable match.

The Czech Pliskova, 27, had been chasing a fifth title this year.

Ostapenko faces Katerina Siniakova, also of the Czech Republic, in the next round in the Chinese capital.