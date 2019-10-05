You are here:
China Open 2019: Naomi Osaka beats defending champion Carolina Wozniacki, sets up final against World No 1 Ashleigh Barty

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 05, 2019 20:10:23 IST

  • The Australian Open winner threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Wozniacki's reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes

  • The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu's run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark's Wozniacki

  • Earlier on Saturday, Australia's Barty booked her place in the final by saving a match point in a three-set triumph over Kiki Bertens

Beijing: Naomi Osaka will face World No 1 Ashleigh Barty in Sunday's final of the China Open after powering to a convincing win over title-holder Caroline Wozniacki.

Naomi Osaka acknowledges the crowd after her win over Caroline Wozniacki at the China Open 2019. AP

The Australian Open winner threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Wozniacki's reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu's run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark's Wozniacki.

World No 4 Osaka showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.

But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the all-important break of service with an arrowing forehand.

Osaka, like Wozniacki a former No 1, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia's Barty booked her place in the final by saving a match point in a tough three-set triumph over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

 

