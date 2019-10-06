You are here:
China Open 2019: Dominic Thiem recovers from set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and claim 15th career singles title

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 06, 2019 21:08:29 IST

Beijing: Top seed Dominic Thiem recovered from a set down to win the China Open final on Sunday and claim the 15th singles title of his career.

File image of Dominc Thiem. AP

The Austrian defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Beijing.

Thiem, 26, beat former world number one Andy Murray on the way to the title and had also booked his spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

The fifth-ranked Thiem strolled to the crown in the deciding set against Tsitsipas, who at 21 is a rising star of men's tennis.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 21:08:29 IST

