China Open 2019: Andy Murray scores biggest win since hip surgery, beats US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in first round

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 01, 2019 13:47:37 IST

  • The 32-year-old defeated the US Open semi-finalist 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours in the first round in smoggy Beijing

  • Murray last week won his first ATP singles match since a major operation in January, as he attempts to get back to form

  • The three-time Grand Slam champion from Britain, now ranked 503 in the world, fought back from a break down to force a tiebreak in the first set

Beijing: Andy Murray claimed his biggest scalp since his career-saving hip surgery with a victory over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini at the China Open on Tuesday.

Andy Murray during the Zhuhai Open 2019: Twitter @ZhuhaiChampions

The 32-year-old defeated the US Open semi-finalist 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours in the first round in smoggy Beijing.

Murray last week won his first ATP singles match since a major operation in January, as he attempts to get back to a semblance of his best form after a long lay-off.

Now ranked 503 in the world, the three-time Grand Slam champion from Britain fought back from a break down to force a tiebreak in the first set against the Italian.

Murray showed glimpses of the steely determination which made him number one in 2016 as he grabbed the first set from the eighth-seeded Berrettini.

The second set went with serve and again to a tiebreak, with Murray saving two set points on the way to a gutsy win.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 13:47:37 IST

