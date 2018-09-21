Round of 16 results: India's singles shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu advanced while mixed doubles and men's doubles pairs bowed out of the $1 million China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament on Thursday.

Srikanth defeated Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand 21-12, 15-21, 24-22 in a marathon match which lasted around an hour while Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-23, 21-13, 21-18 in another match.

In mixed doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa bowed out of the meet, losing to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 14-21, 11-21 in straight games while second pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Mathias Christiansen Christinna Pedersen of Denmark.

It was the end of roads for the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy as they lost their match to Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei 9-21, 10-21 to crash out.