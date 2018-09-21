Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota: Preview



Srikanth, who had won the China Open title in 2014 at the expense of the legendary Lin Dan, will face Japan’s recently-crowned world champion, Kento Momota. The 24-year-old No 3 seed handed compatriot and fellow Thomas Cupper, Kenta Nishimoto, a thorough 21-9, 21-9 hiding, on the back of his equally convincing 21-14, 21-12 triumph over Frenchman Brice Leverdez in the opening round, and will relish taking on Srikanth on the morrow, for the third time this year.

The tale of their head-to-head career meetings is skewed substantially in the Japanese left-hander’s favour, with Momota having won on seven of the ten occasions that the two have clashed. The most telling statistic here is that Momota has won their most recent four encounters, including two in 2018. Srikanth was bludgeoned into submission at 21-13, 21-13 at the Malaysia Open in June, but gave a much better account of himself at the Indonesia Open, a week later, losing at 21-12, 14-21, 15-21.

The Japanese southpaw has won an amazing 94 matches against a mere five losses since he emerged from a year’s suspension in April 2017. The hunger in his mien has been there for all to see; and Srikanth will desperately need to win his last-eight duel on Friday in straight games, for there is no way he can hope to outlast his indefatigable antagonist.