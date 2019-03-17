You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

China Masters 2019: India's Lakshya Sen goes down fighting against Weng Hongyang in semi-final

Sports Anish Anand Mar 17, 2019 11:43:54 IST

Lingshui: Promising Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen fought valiantly before crashing out of the China Masters after suffering a three-game defeat in the men's singles semifinals on Saturday.

China Masters 2019: Indias Lakshya Sen goes down fighting against Weng Hongyang in semi-final

File image of Lakshya Sen. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

Lakshya, looked upon as the next big thing in Indian men's badminton, fought tooth and nail for one hour and two minutes before losing 9-21, 21-12, 17-21 against China's Weng Hongyang.

Hongyang will play compatriot Liu Haichao in the final on Sunday.

Haichao got the better of Iskandar Zulkarnain from Malaysia 21-9, 20-22, 21-16 in another engrossing semifinal contest.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 11:43:54 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories




Cricket Scores