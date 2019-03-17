China Masters 2019: India's Lakshya Sen goes down fighting against Weng Hongyang in semi-final

Lingshui: Promising Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen fought valiantly before crashing out of the China Masters after suffering a three-game defeat in the men's singles semifinals on Saturday.

Lakshya, looked upon as the next big thing in Indian men's badminton, fought tooth and nail for one hour and two minutes before losing 9-21, 21-12, 17-21 against China's Weng Hongyang.

Hongyang will play compatriot Liu Haichao in the final on Sunday.

Haichao got the better of Iskandar Zulkarnain from Malaysia 21-9, 20-22, 21-16 in another engrossing semifinal contest.

