China Masters 2019: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advances to pre-quarterfinals with straight games win over Malaysia's Kean Yew

Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen on Wednesday advanced to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of China Masters badminton tournament after a comfortable straight-game victory over Malaysia's Kean Yew at Lingshui in China.

The Indian, who is ranked 104 in the world, won 21-12, 21-13 in a 34-minute second round contest. He received a bye in the first round.

Sen, who was never really stretched in the match, will face Young Woong Ha of Korea in the round of 16 match on Thursday.

In the women's singles, India's Sai Uttejitha Rai Chukka lost her first round match against China's Siqi Wang 21-17, 20-22, 7-21 in a hard-fought match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

