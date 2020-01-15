Chilean tennis star Nicolas Jarry suspended for doping violations at Davis Cup finals

London: Nicolas Jarry of Chile was suspended Tuesday for a doping violation during the Davis Cup Finals in November. He contends the positive test is the result of tainted multivitamins.

The International Tennis Federation says the World Anti-Doping Agency found his urine sample taken in Madrid contained the prohibited substances ligandrol and stanozolol. Stanozolol is a steroid and ligandrol can act like a steroid.

In an Instagram post, the 78th-ranked Jarry denied knowingly ingesting them. He adds that the levels cited were “incredibly low" and didn't provide a “performance-enhancing benefit.” Jarry intends to cooperate with the ITF and his legal team plans to test the vitamins that were made in Brazil.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Jarry (@nicojarry) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:22am PST

He has the right to contest the provisional suspension, but the ITF says he has not yet done so.

The 24-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 38th in singles in July. He has one singles title and two doubles titles in his career. He reached the quarter-finals in doubles at the 2018 French Open and US Open.

