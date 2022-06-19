The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad was launched by PM Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Chess Olympiad Torch has been instituted by the International Chess Body, FIDE.

The torch will be taken to 75 cities before reaching Mahabalipuram near Chennai in a span of 40 days and the Grandmasters of the states will receive it.

"Chess was present in its earliest form as Chaturanga in India and it is a matter of pride that the first Torch Relay will happen from India," PM Modi said.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place from 28 July to 10 August, 2022 in Chennai and this is the first time that the competition is being hosted by India.

