Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory honoured in England's League Managers Association annual awards

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC's head coach John Gregory has been honoured with a special achievement award by England's League Managers Association (LMA).

The 64-year old Gregory was feted during LMA's 26th Annual Awards function in London on Tuesday with Special Achievement Award for becoming the first Englishman to win the Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC had beaten Bengaluru FC in the ISL final in March to claim the trophy, a victory that also ensured the side a place in the 2019 AFC Cup.

The 64-year-old Englishman has already been retained by the two-time ISL champions as he signed a one-year extension, a press note here said.

"It was fantastic to win the title in my first season in India. Football in India is growing and the ISL is getting better and better," Gregory said after receiving the award.

"The standard of football is improving and more people are taking an interest. I just can't wait to go back and try and defend the title," he added.

The LMA is a body in England for English coaches and all managers in English football. The LMA hosts an awards night annually to reward the best performing coaches in English football every season and also recognise efforts of English coaches from around the world.

Gregory received the award from former Manchester United and Everton manager and current West Ham United head coach David Moyes.

Manchester City's Premier League-winning manager Pep Guardiola was among the award winners.

A short video on Chennaiyin's 2017-18 ISL triumph was shown to a star studded audience which included current EPL team managers Sam Allardyce (Everton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) and World Cup-bound head coaches Gareth Southgate (England) and Roberto Martinez (Belgium).