Chemistry Cup 2018: Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki cruise to semifinals; Vikas Krishan bows out

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 20:45:09 IST

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games medallists Amit Panghal (49kg) and Gaurav Solanki (52kg) were among the three Indians boxers to enter the semifinals but Vikas Krishan (75kg) bowed out of the Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany.

Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) was the third Indian boxer to be assured of a medal after he defeated local hope Wladislaw Baryshnik 4-1.

Amit Panghal cruises into the Semi Final with a convincing win over Goman Christopher of Germany. Image courtesy: Twitter @BFI_official

However, Vikas' campaign ended with a loss to Olympic champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba.

In bouts held last last night, Amit defeated Germany's Christopher Goman 5-0, while Gaurav recorded a comprehensive win over Russia's Vadim Kudriakov by a similar margin.

Amit, a silver-medallist from the CWG and a world championships quarterfinalist, has a tough one up next as he will be facing Cuba's Damian Arce Duarte, who got a bye in the opening round.

Gaurav, who claimed a gold in the CWG, will be facing Ireland's Conor Quinn in his semifinal bout.

However, CWG silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) and former Asian youth silver-medallist Ankush Dahiya (60kg) bowed out after opening-round losses.

Manish was defeated 1-4 by Cuba's Lazaro Jorge Alvarez Estrada, while Naman went down to the Netherland's Roy Korving in another split verdict.

Also going down in a 1-4 decision was Ankush, losing to Russia's Artur Subkhankulov.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 20:45 PM

