The eyes of the world may be on a Royal wedding at Windsor, but 18 miles to the east English football's own showpiece event sees Chelsea and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.
Both sides are in need of silverware to salvage underwhelming seasons.
Chelsea's need is the greater, though, as having missed out on Champions League football for next season by finishing fifth in the Premier League, many expect Antonio Conte to take charge of the Blues for the last time, regardless of the outcome.
Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his debut season in England last year.
And he launched a fierce defence of his record at Stamford Bridge on the eve of what could he his last clash with old foe Jose Mourinho in England.
"I like to win. I like to win trophies. I like to be a winner. For sure, I like this. But, at the same time, I think that when you work very hard, when you try to give every day 120 percent, you must be satisfied," said Conte on Friday.
"Miracles don't always happen. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it didn't. We did an important job. Then it's not my task to take the decision.”
Friendly end to feud?
Conte and United boss Mourinho have consistently clashed since the former took charge of the club Mourinho led to three Premier League titles in two spells.
However, both men have tried to play down their feud in recent days with Conte insisting the pair will shake hands before the game.
Mourinho has at least ensured Champions League qualification for next season via a second-place finish in the Premier League.
However, the Portuguese hasn't escaped criticism due to United's often turgid performances, lacking in the invention and flair displayed by United's fiercest rivals in Premier League champions Manchester City and Champions League finalists Liverpool.
Mourinho, though, argued that City running up the score on helpless Premier League rivals is not as "entertaining" as he expects a tight clash with his old club at Wembley to be.
"Do you think 6-0 is entertaining? I don't think so," Mourinho said on Friday.
"I think entertaining is emotion until the end, the game open, everyone on the edge of their seats, both dug-outs nervous and tense with the result in doubt.
"For a football lover that is entertaining for me. I think it will be entertaining tomorrow."
Another former Chelsea man is United's big injury concern as Romelu Lukaku faces a race against time to start up front due to an ankle injury.
The Belgian is Mourinho's top scorer this season with 27 goals in all competitions, including five in as many games in the FA Cup.
"Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment," added Mourinho.
Should Lukaku miss out, United will be counting on Alexis Sanchez to continue his excellent record of eight goals in as many games at Wembley for club and country.
Chelsea have no such injury concerns, and Conte hinted that first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could start despite Willy Caballero having played in all six FA Cup ties on route to the final.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: May 19, 2018 23:35 PM
Highlights
HT! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Michael Oliver blows the whistle to signal the break and it is Antonio Conte who goes into his halftime team-talk happier. Eden Hazard's 17th goal of the season sparked the match into life. Following his goal, United upped the tempo and dominated possession but barely threatened Thibaut Courtois in the Chelsea goal.
22` GOAL! Eden Hazard scores from the spot to give Chelsea the lead!
The Belgian is fouled by Phil Jones, who is booked for his challenge. The Chelsea No 10 steps up and sends David De Gea the wrong way to give Chelsea a much-deserved lead.
Chelsea vs Manchester United
No Romelu Lukaku in the starting line up today as the Manchester United is only fit to start from the bench. In his absence, Marcus Rashford starts up front for Jose Mourinho' side. Like Chelsea, United have opted for a three-man midfield with Pogba, Matic and Herrera.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia (c), Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku, Martial
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Antonio Conte opts for a 3-5-2 formation with a three-man midfield of Kante, Fabregas and Bakayoko with Giroud and Hazard leading the attack. Should things not go according to plan today, Chelsea can look to their bench for inspiration with the likes of Willian and Morata ready on call.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata.
23:35 (IST)
90+2` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
23:35 (IST)
90+1` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Michael Oliver adds on five minutes at the end of the 90 and Conte eats into some of it with a change as he takes off the potential match-winner in Eden Hazard with Willian.
23:32 (IST)
88` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
23:28 (IST)
80` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Matic lets one fly from the edge of the box and Courtois does well to deal with the swerving shot and puts it behind for a corner.
23:23 (IST)
78` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
It's box to box and an enjoyable second half. For all their endeavour, United deserve an equaliser. They have done everything, except score. They have probed and poked, they have tried and tested, they even had the ball in the back of the net, but for now, Courtois remains unbeaten. Can they find an equaliser in the last ten minutes? Big Rom looks energetic, now he needs to be fed.
23:17 (IST)
71` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
That was a brilliant run by Kante, carving open Manchester United's rearguard. He teed up Alonso, but he was so hesitant with his right foot. The Spaniard is left footed. Young touches the ball with his arm as well, is that a penalty? Contentious and the VAR doesn't seem to think so. At the other end, Courtois intervenes with a good save. The game is on a knife-edge, the final has come alive. You can feel the tension around Wembley.
23:08 (IST)
66` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
23:06 (IST)
63` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Goal no goal? Alexis Sanchez turns the ball into the net following a great goalline save from Courtois! But he's flag offside and referee Oliver upholds the decision after consulting with the VAR.
22:59 (IST)
56` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
At least, the Reds are showing intent. They want to attack, the problem is that they seem incapable of stringing three forward passes together. Chelsea are sitting back in the knowledge that Hazard can hurt 'slow-mo Phil' with his pace. This game lacks seasoning. It's provided us 55 minutes to muse over existential questions. Perhaps Romelu Lukaku can be a game changer. He is warming up as United's incursions into enemy territory become more frequent.
22:57 (IST)
52` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Moses brings down Young on United's left flank as United tighten the screws. Rashford swings in a dangerous free-kick and Courtois, surrounded by red and blue bodies, punches it away. Herrera lands a kick on Moses' hand going for the ball and Chelsea get a free-kick to release some pressure.
22:54 (IST)
50` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Five minutes into the second half and it is one-way traffic as United pin Chelsea in their own half. However, they are still struggling to create any clear-cut chances, not unlike in the first half.
22:49 (IST)
45` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
The teams are back out at Wembley where a tantalising final 45 awaits. Can United hit back and notch their record-equalling 13th FA Cup trophy or will Chelsea hold on to win?
22:37 (IST)
HT. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Peep peep! Oliver blows for the half. Jones almost made amends with a header, United's best chance of the half, but the angle was tight and he couldn't find the target. It's been anything but memorable so far. Chelsea are dominant against a rudderless Manchester United. Mourinho's team have looked very dysfunctional. Time for a hearty half-time talk from the Portuguese...
22:36 (IST)
HT! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Michael Oliver blows the whistle to signal the break and it is Antonio Conte who goes into his halftime team-talk happier. Eden Hazard's 17th goal of the season sparked the match into life. Following his goal, United upped the tempo and dominated possession but barely threatened Thibaut Courtois in the Chelsea goal.
22:33 (IST)
45` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Why doesn't Jose Mourinho play Eric Bailly? Much of this United performance has been baffling. Ander Herrera is invisible, Paul Pogba looks as if he doesn't care and Alexis Sanchez, who is playing right in front of me, is not involved. He lacks any of the zip and energy that so earmarked his time at Arsenal. Up front, Rashford has been anonymous. Torrid from United and Mourinho looks frustrated.
22:28 (IST)
42` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Chelsea in control or that is at least the sense one gets watching from the stands. Manchester United have been so sterile that it's been easy for Chelsea to contain the Reds. Mourinho's expression is gloomy. He knows a lot of bile will come his way if United don't win - and, again, United's style of play leaves a lot to be desired. Where has Ander Herrera been? The same question goes for some other players. A penny for Mourinho's thoughts? The world is against me.
22:27 (IST)
38` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Since conceding, United have had more of the ball but haven't been able to create anything of worth. Mourinho's side is clearly missing a player like Lukaku to hold the ball up top and get teammates into play. To their credit, Chelsea's backline have been compact and have been quick to close down spaces and prevent the likes of Sanchez, Lingard and Pogba from creating chances.
22:19 (IST)
33` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
22:17 (IST)
28` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
22:14 (IST)
26` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
Pogba is fouled outside on left of the box and United have a chance to hit back quickly as Sanchez stands over the free-kick. Instead of floating the ball into the box, Sanchez passes the ball to Herrera who's attempt at goal is comical to say the least as it goes straight in the direction it came from.
22:12 (IST)
23` Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
22:11 (IST)
22` GOAL! Eden Hazard scores from the spot to give Chelsea the lead!
The Belgian is fouled by Phil Jones, who is booked for his challenge. The Chelsea No 10 steps up and sends David De Gea the wrong way to give Chelsea a much-deserved lead.
22:06 (IST)
18` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
22:00 (IST)
13` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
21:58 (IST)
12` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
It's not a promising start to the final, very slow and studious, but then that's not entirely unexpected. The first hint of danger comes from Eden Hazard, but De Gea is equal to him. United will want to watch the little Belgian; it may well be his last game in a Chelsea shirt. Apart from Hazard's attempt, it's been cagey and very cautious.
21:57 (IST)
10` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
First shot on target for Chelsea as Hazard shimmies into the box before letting go of a left-footed shot but De Gea sticks out a leg at his near post to block the shot.
21:56 (IST)
8` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
Chelsea look to create something from the left with Bakayoko barging through only for Matic to win the ball. Kante nicks the ball ahead of Lingard which falls to Hazard. The Belgian squares the ball to Fabregas who tries to thread the ball into the box but fails as United get on the counter. It ends prematurely as Kante fouls Lingard on the halfway line.
21:52 (IST)
5` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
Slow start to the final so far with the teams exchanging possession without threatening either defence. Hopefully, that shouldn't be the case for the whole of 90 minutes.
21:48 (IST)
1` Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United
And we're off! Ander Herrera bundles over Marcos Alonso on the left and Michael Oliver awards the first free kick off the match. However, Cesc Fabregas' cross is too close to De Gea who catches it comfortably.
21:47 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
From 737 - the number of clubs who participated in the FA cup - to 1. That was a poignant rendition of Abide with Me, every note a tribute to Ray Wilkins. The teams now line-up in the gentle summer breeze and British soprano Emily Haig sings the national anthem. Before kick-off both managers looked a bit downbeat, but you have to give it to the 'Special One' - he almost smirked during the national anthem. The RAF fly past and the crowd roar. Game on!
21:46 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
The pre-final ceremony is underway, with the usual pomp and circumstance. Ray Wilkins is honoured. He passed away in April. A big banner at the Chelsea writes ‘Ray Wilkins, one of our own.’ Four RAF representatives have joined the ‘For All’ choir in signing ‘Abide with me’, a tradition at the FA Cup final since 1927.
21:43 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
The teams are out as the FA honchos stream out to greet both teams. No Prince William today as the FA chairman is busy with his brother Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. God Save The Queen rings across Wembley and with that, we're ready to kick-off!
21:37 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
But much of the match build-up has focused on Mourinho's Chelsea counterpart. Will this be Antonio Conte's last game? The lives of Chelsea managers are cyclical, and ultimately, futile, because no matter what, Chelsea’s victory lust, as a club and institution, can somehow never ben satisfied with trigger-happy owner Roman Abramovich. Even a valedictorian win for Conte won’t be a real win. The Italian can no longer win. From the moment that he demanded more control over Chelsea’s transfer policy - before last year’s FA Cup final, his fate was sealed. The request was rebuffed and ever since Conte has been heading for the exit.
21:36 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
21:31 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
To be fair to Jose Mourinho, he did define what he understands as 'entertaining.' He said: "Entertaining is having emotions until the end, an open result when everybody is on their seats until the end." Will the 90,000 fans at Wembley be on the edge of their seats come the final whistle? Jose needs a reality check: his Manchester United have been stodgy and uninspiring. Their Premier League season ended with defeat to Brighton, a goalless draw at West Ham United and a modest win over Watford. Not a great deal of momentum then for Jose's men. They have a Champions League ticket in their bags, but a win today would give United's season much-needed shine.
21:25 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Or will Olivier Giroud have the last laugh?
21:24 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
In the battle of former Arsenal stars, will Sanchez come out on top...
21:23 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Frank Lampard gives his thoughts ahead of the final.
21:22 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
London is awash with sunshine. It's an absolutely gorgeous day for it; the FA Cup final in all its glory. The expected travel chaos in London - the wedding in Windsor, you know - hasn't materialised. Fans are enjoying the blue skies on Wembley way. The stands are still quite empty with 45 minutes left to kick-off, but the teams are out for the warm-up. Chelsea, right in front of me, in the sun, Manchester United in the shadow.
21:14 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
21:11 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Welcome from Wembley Stadium! This is the 137th FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United. ‘I still don’t understand this word ‘entertaining? Is 6-0 entertaining? I don’t think so.’ Take a guess who said that in his press conference ahead of today's final? Well, Jose Mourinho. He can be a bit of a spoilsport at times, but let's hope for an 'entertaining' FA cup final.
21:10 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Look who's in town!
21:08 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Ahead of the final, watch Samindra Kunti preview the match with Keir Radnedge, senior writer for World Soccer Magazine, live from Wembley!
21:03 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Congratulations Eden Hazard!
20:59 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
No Romelu Lukaku in the starting line up today as the Manchester United is only fit to start from the bench. In his absence, Marcus Rashford starts up front for Jose Mourinho' side. Like Chelsea, United have opted for a three-man midfield with Pogba, Matic and Herrera.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia (c), Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku, Martial
20:57 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Antonio Conte opts for a 3-5-2 formation with a three-man midfield of Kante, Fabregas and Bakayoko with Giroud and Hazard leading the attack. Should things not go according to plan today, Chelsea can look to their bench for inspiration with the likes of Willian and Morata ready on call.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata.
20:49 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
The Red Devils are in the house!
20:45 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
The Blues have arrived at Wembley!
20:43 (IST)
Chelsea vs Manchester United
The mood going into the FA Cup final is not the same as it used to be. This usually happens when rivals have wrapped up big prizes, and games like the FA Cup final are of little importance for two of the biggest teams in world football. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have one last chance to finish the campaign with silverware when they face each other in a heavyweight Wembley showdown on Saturday. However, the game will not be about one team adding a trophy to embellish the cabinet. It'll just be a consolation prize. Read more from Shivam Damohe's preview of the FA Cup final.
20:41 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United!