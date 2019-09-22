Chelsea vs Liverpool, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: Liverpool survive late onslaught to continue winning streak

Preview: Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool on Friday to brace for a fierce fight with the Chelsea youngsters that remind him of the thrilling Borussia Dortmund sides that took Germany and Europe by storm.
Klopp, whose Premier League leaders take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, built a dynamic team in his seven years at Dortmund fuelled by gifted prodigies including Mario Goetze, Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa and Robert Lewandowski.
He sees more than a few similarities between the Dortmund teams that won the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons and reached the Champions League final in 2013, and the way Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has put his faith in the Blues's kids.
"It's a really exciting team, it reminds me a little bit of my team at Dortmund years back when they were really young, even younger than this Chelsea team," Klopp said.
"People always talked about how young they are but they only played because they were that good, they didn't play because they were that young."
"They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer and all the players around him have the same value — Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi."
"A good team, all my respect. They are a proper contender for pretty much everything."
Academy graduates Abraham, Mount and Fikayo Tomori have all enjoyed strong starts to Lampard's first season in charge, with Chelsea's transfer ban forcing their new manager to give the youngsters an opportunity that was hard to come by in previous years of big spending by the Blues.
Abraham already has seven goals this season, while Mount is hopeful of featuring this weekend after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Tuesday's Champions League defeat against Valencia.
Liverpool head to Chelsea having won all of their opening five league matches but with only one away win against top-six opponents in their previous 12 attempts.
Despite his praise for Chelsea's young tyros, Klopp must fancy his chances of ending that frustrating streak against a team still looking for their first home win under Lampard.
Liverpool had their own midweek blip in the Champions League, with a 2-0 loss at Napoli bringing the holders back down to earth after their superb start to the domestic season.
But Klopp's team sit five points clear of champions Manchester City thanks to their perfect start. The Reds have already beaten Chelsea on penalties to win the European Super Cup after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul in August.
"There are different ways to win away games and we have to find one that works for us," Klopp said. "We go there to get a result, you can't go to Chelsea and have a guarantee that you are going to win the game, they are just too strong for that."
"I think in 2016, we won against all of the top six and had all of the problems. Now we are much more successful in winning all the other games."
While Liverpool are sighting a first English title since 1990, Lampard knows Chelsea are likely to have to settle for a top-four challenge following the transfer ban and close-season departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
Continuing the development of Abraham, 21, Mount, 20, and company is essential to Chelsea's progress and Lampard is eager for Mount to face Liverpool to further his education.
"He has got a chance. We saw the image of the tackle which made it look really bad. Hopefully, it is not so bad," Lampard said.
"We are trying, the good thing about Mason is his attitude is so good that he will give everything to play for this club. We will have every opportunity to try to get him there."
That's it from us folks!
Chelsea tried their best to make a comeback, but were unable to get through a determined Liverpool defence to score an equaliser. Liverpool have made it six wins from six in the Premier League, and already, it looks like the title race has shifted in their favour.
The next big six clash comes to us in the very next gameweek, where Manchester United will face Arsenal. We'll be right here, giving you all the latest updates from the match, to make sure to tune back in next week. Until then, goodbye and goodnight.
FT Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool
It was a valiant effort from Chelsea, but Liverpool were just too defensively solid in the second half. The encounter had everything you could have asked for, some great goals, a few hearty tackles and excellent football. Liverpool continue their perfect run in the Premier League, extending their lead at the top of the table.
30' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
It's gone from bad to worse for Chelsea in a matter of minutes. Right after being denied a goal, Roberto Firmino heads in to make it 2-0 to Liverpool. The header comes from an Andy Robertson free-kick, and it's almost too easy. Chelsea's marking on set-pieces has been abysmal this season.
13' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
Andreas Christensen gifts Liverpool a free-kick on the very edge of the penalty area after clattering in to Sadio Mane. Salah lays it off with a cute backheel, and Trent Alexander-Arnold whacks it into the top right corner. It was excellently executed, and Kepa really had no chance.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard speaks before the match:
Mason Mount trained yesterday, and that's when we made the call to let him start. He's brave, he has some pain in his ankle but he wants to play. N'Golo Kante's return is also a huge boost for us, we all know what a good player he is. They're starting because they're ready. I wouldn't ever risk these two players, especially because I have good options for replacements.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks before the match:
This Chelsea team is young and exciting. That's it, pretty much, that's the biggest difference from the other Chelsea teams I've played against. The first team I faced had Diego Costa and David Luiz and a lot of experienced players. The difference with this is that there are great fresh players. A transfer ban is never good, for any club, but they brought in Christian Pulisic and they had Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham and everyone. It's a great project, but at the end of the day, we're here to win.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea must show defensive grit in clash against table-toppers Liverpool
Chelsea's recent results, though, must offer the European champions confidence that the Blues are ripe for the taking. Lampard’s side has already shipped 14 goals in seven competitive matches this season, which translates to two goals every match. Considering Liverpool's defensive solidity, Chelsea can ill-afford a repeat of their shambolic defensive organisation if it hopes to get anything out of Sunday’s encounter.
Click here to read more of Priyansh's review of the match!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool!
Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side have been a bit defensively shakey so far, and they'll be hoping it doesn't cost them when they host Premier League-leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned to our LIVE blog as we bring you all the latest updates from the match! This one looks like it has goals in it.
Arsenal fight back against Villa
Elsewhere, Arsenal have come back impressively to win 3-2 against Aston Villa, despite trailing and going down to 10 men. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers and Nicolas Pepe got on the scoresheet for the Gunners, while John McGinn and Wesley Moraes got Villa's goals.
FT Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool
It was a valiant effort from Chelsea, but Liverpool were just too defensively solid in the second half. The encounter had everything you could have asked for, some great goals, a few hearty tackles and excellent football. Liverpool continue their perfect run in the Premier League, extending their lead at the top of the table.
90' Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool
Mason Mount should have scored that! Marcos Alonso plays in an excellent ball from the left plank, and the English midfielder blazes over from 10 yards out. It's just been that type of night for Chelsea.
87' Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool
This has been an excellent Chelsea response, but it has not yet yielded that elusive second goal. They've huffed and puffed, and have had chance after chance, but time is on Liverpool's side.
71' Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool
N'Golo Kante gets the break-through for Chelsea! The diminutive midfielder is not known for his offensive abilities, but he's come up with an absolute peach of a goal, picking up the ball in midfield and drifting towards the penalty area, before unleashing powerful shot from the outside of his boot, which sails into the top right corner. The next 20 minutes or so should be electric!
He doesn't score often, but N'Golo Kante gets one back for Chelsea!
68' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Chelsea have looked most likely to score in the last 10 minutes, but the goal refuses to materialise for the Blues. Liverpool, on the other hand, have taken their foot off the gas a bit, which is understandable, keeping in mind how physically draining their midweek fixture against Napoli was.
58' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Chelsea are growing into the game steadily, over the course of the second half. Tammy Abraham wins his side a corner with some insistence, and the resulting ball ricochets off a number of Liverpool players before falling at the feet of N'Golo Kante, who drags just a couple of inches wide. Liverpool will want to quash this resurgence as soon as possible.
49' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Chelsea, for once, get a stroke of good luck, as a refereeing error sees Alexander-Arnold incorrectly ruled offside. Trent's cross could have resulted in an Azpilicueta own goal, if not for an acrobatic save from Kepa, and when the whistle was blown to halt play, the ball was with still with Liverpool in Chelsea's penalty area.
47' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Chelsea are absolutely abysmal at defending set-pieces! The first corner of the second half almost results in a goal, as Firmino is left completely unmarked at the far post. Kepa saves the shot well, but he shouldn't have had to make the save in the first place.
HT Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Chelsea have been unfortunate, but Liverpool have been excellent. It's an engaging encounter, and it feels like this second half could have more goals in it. Liverpool have looked like a threat every time they have attacked, and two of Chelsea's back four have hobbled off with injuries. Come back in 15, when we resume our coverage of this engrossing match.
42' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
This just keeps getting worse for Chelsea. In just over 40 minutes, they've conceded twice and have had to make two substitutions, with Andreas Christensen having to go off after colliding with Fikayo Tomori. The Danish centre-back is replaced by Kurt Zouma.
38' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
Things are really heating up, as they are wont to do in this fixture. A brief confrontation between Jorginho and Henderson has been the most egregious incident, but there have been plenty of rough tackles and verbals all around. Chelsea players have borne the brunt of it though, with both Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen being tended to by the physios.
30' Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool
It's gone from bad to worse for Chelsea in a matter of minutes. Right after being denied a goal, Roberto Firmino heads in to make it 2-0 to Liverpool. The header comes from an Andy Robertson free-kick, and it's almost too easy. Chelsea's marking on set-pieces has been abysmal this season.
Roberto Firmino makes it 2-0!
27' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
Chelsea thought they were back on level terms, but it was not to be, as VAR rears its head yet again. After a string of ricochets, the ball falls to Cesar Azpilicueta in the Liverpool penalty area, and he puts it into the net. Chelsea players celebrate, but referee Michael Oliver is told that Mason Mount was a whisker offside.
24' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
Oh Tammy Abraham, what have you done? The golden boy has fluffed his lines, after finding himself through on goal and 1v1 with Adrian. It could have, should have, would have been the equaliser, but the English striker hits it straight at the keeper.
21' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
Chelsea have had a decent response to going behind, slowly and steadily getting into better positions up the pitch. They could get an equaliser soon, but the extra attacking is opening up spaces in their defences that won't go unpunished by Liverpool.
15' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
In the aftermath of the goal, Chelsea have made a substitution, replacing Emerson Palmieri with Marcos Alonso. The Brazilian full-back was struggling with a hamstring issue, and was unable to continue. This new development won't go down well with Chelsea fans though, who are well aware of Alonso's glacial pace.
13' Chelsea 0 - 1 Liverpool
Andreas Christensen gifts Liverpool a free-kick on the very edge of the penalty area after clattering in to Sadio Mane. Salah lays it off with a cute backheel, and Trent Alexander-Arnold whacks it into the top right corner. It was excellently executed, and Kepa really had no chance.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scores with a wonderful free-kick!
11' Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool
Marcos Alonso is already out to warm up, and unless Emerson is feeling the effects of his injury again, it's probably nothing. Chelsea fans do have some reason to cheer though, as some quick feet from Matteo Kovacic free up Mason Mount to cross the ball into Liverpool's penalty area. Van Dijk shields it from Tammy Abraham, and Willian can't reach the rebound in time. Promising though.
6' Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool
There have already been a couple of worrying signs for Chelsea, with both Liverpool full-backs whipping in some exquisite crosses. Chelsea are penned back in their own halves at the moment, unable to break free of the relentless Liverpool fans.
1' Chelsea 0 - 0 Liverpool
And we're underway! Chelsea get on the front foot straight away, trying to catch Liverpool out unawares. With both teams having had some defensive issues in the last few weeks, the first goal could come sooner than expected.
Arsenal and Aston Villa will be playing at the same time as Chelsea and Liverpool
The Gunners will hope to build on their impressive 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt with another victory, while newly-promoted Aston Villa will be looking to spring a surprise on their hosts.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea must show defensive grit in clash against table-toppers Liverpool
Chelsea's recent results, though, must offer the European champions confidence that the Blues are ripe for the taking. Lampard’s side has already shipped 14 goals in seven competitive matches this season, which translates to two goals every match. Considering Liverpool's defensive solidity, Chelsea can ill-afford a repeat of their shambolic defensive organisation if it hopes to get anything out of Sunday’s encounter.
Click here to read more of Priyansh's review of the match!
And this is Liverpool's starting XI!
20:02 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool!
Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side have been a bit defensively shakey so far, and they'll be hoping it doesn't cost them when they host Premier League-leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned to our LIVE blog as we bring you all the latest updates from the match! This one looks like it has goals in it.