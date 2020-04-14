‘Chef’ Rafael Nadal shows off his cooking skill to fans

Sporting events have been cancelled across the world due to coronavirus outbreak. Athletes are taking to new hobbies to keep themselves busy at home.

Tennis champ Rafael Nadal has donned the chef’s hat in these times. In a recent video on Instagram, the 19-time grand slam winner can be seen flaunting his cooking skills.

In the video, Nadal is using a hand blender to mix a few ingredients.

He told fans about his experience at home during self-isolation. Nadal, on a funny note, said he was overwhelmed with work at home and it would be easier if he was playing the Monte Carlo tournament. The Monte Carlo-Masters is a key event in the clay-court calendar and was scheduled to begin from 12 April. It was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nadal, known as the ‘king of clay’, has won 11 titles at Monte Carlo. Nadal’s Instagram post was a hit with over 15 lakh likes. Many users reacted to it with interesting comments. Most fans found the video “wonderful” with some of the calling called him chef Nadal. Nadal had last month also shared photos on Instagram of him cooking. The tennis star had revealed that he was cooking for his wife.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all the tennis tournaments have been postponed. It was announced in March that the French Open, Nadal’s favourite tournament, has been deferred to September.

