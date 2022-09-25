Sports

Watch: Charlie Dean fakes run-out at non-striker's end a day after Deepti Sharma incident

Charlie Dean faked a run-out at the non-strikers' game in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final a day after Deepti Sharma dismissed her in similar fashion.

FirstCricket Staff September 25, 2022 16:51:17 IST
Charlie Dean showed that she has moved on form the run-out controversy that took place in Lord's ODI. Image: Screenshot

Charlie Dean was in tears after Deepti Sharma ran out the batter at the non-striker’s end for backing up too much on Saturday in the third India vs England ODI at Lord’s. The 21-year-old cricketer, however, hasn’t taken long to bounce back from the incident as she herself came close to affecting a run-out at the non-strikers’ end in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Lord’s just a day after the India match.

Dean, of Southern Vipers, got massive applause from the crowd at Lord’s as she came on to bowl in the List A match and on her first delivery faked a run-out at the non-striker’s end as she warned batter Linsey Smith of Northern Diamonds to stay in her crease.

Dean’s act led to multiple and varied reactions on Twitter with most of them praising the all-rounder for moving on quickly from the controversy and showing a strong character.

Dean was on 40 when Deepti dismissed her in the Lord’s ODI. England were reeling at 118/9 in a chase of 170 to avoid a series sweep against India when Dean forged a threatening 35-run partnership with Freya Davies. Just when things looked like they were slipping out of India’s hands, Deepti showcased excellent game awareness to run out Dean for backing up too much.

Watch: Deepti Sharma run-out sparks old controversy as India beat England in thriller

Dean’s dismissal helped India win the match by 16 runs and give Jhulan Goswami a befitting farewell as the pacer retired from international cricket. The dismissal however created a controversy on Twitter with many England cricketers coming out against the mode of dismissal though it has been legalised by ICC.

“I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently,” Broad tweeted.

Broad’s teammate James Anderson said, “Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground?”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and others also came out in support of Deepti.

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers,” Sehwag tweeted.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had earlier faced similar criticism, tweeted asking people to celebrate Deepti and her brave act.

“Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06,” he tweeted.

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 17:06:01 IST

