Channel VAS Championship: Saurav Ghosal enters quarters of PSA World Tour gold event after beating Tom Richards

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2019 21:16:17 IST

  • Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarter-finals of the Channel VAS Championship, a PSA World Tour gold event.

  • The Indian squash star, who is ranked 11th in the world, beat Tom Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

  • The seventh seeded Indian is again pitted to face top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt next.

Surrey: India's Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarter-finals of the Channel VAS Championship, a PSA World Tour gold event, after beating Tom Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

File image of Saurav Ghosal. Image Courtesy: Twitter @SauravGhosal

World No 11 Ghosal looked in good touch as he opened his campaign with a win in the second round at the St George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club.

The seventh seeded Indian is again pitted to face top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt next. The Egyptian beat countryman Youssef Soliman 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7.

Ghosal and El Shorbagy had faced off only a few days ago at the third round of the World Championships where El Shorbagy won after staving off a stiff resistance from the Indian.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 21:16:17 IST

