Channel VAS Championship: Saurav Ghosal enters quarters of PSA World Tour gold event after beating Tom Richards

Surrey: India's Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarter-finals of the Channel VAS Championship, a PSA World Tour gold event, after beating Tom Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

World No 11 Ghosal looked in good touch as he opened his campaign with a win in the second round at the St George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club.

The seventh seeded Indian is again pitted to face top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt next. The Egyptian beat countryman Youssef Soliman 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7.

Ghosal and El Shorbagy had faced off only a few days ago at the third round of the World Championships where El Shorbagy won after staving off a stiff resistance from the Indian.

