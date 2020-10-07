Championship club Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby handed two-year doping ban
The 22-year-old returned a urine sample last November that was found to contain higenamine, a natural stimulant that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) list of banned substances.
Championship club Barnsley have cancelled the contract of Bambo Diaby after the defender was suspended for two years over a breach of the Football Association's anti-doping regulations.
The 22-year-old returned a urine sample last November that was found to contain higenamine, a natural stimulant that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) list of banned substances.
The Spanish-born player was charged in January 2020 but contested the charge.
An independent regulatory commission imposed the mandatory two-year ban.
Diaby admitted the charge, the FA said, but did not establish how the substance had entered his system.
The suspension is effective from the date of the player's provisional suspension on 17 January, 2020.
A statement from the club, who play in England's second-tier, said: "Despite making sincere efforts to identify the source of the prohibited substance, Bambo Diaby has been unable to do so.
"Because of this, a two-year mandatory ban has been imposed by WADA and the FA. Bambo Diaby was not found guilty of knowingly ingesting a banned substance.
"Both Bambo Diaby and Barnsley FC have been honest and compliant throughout the process. However, following the outcome, regretfully Bambo Diaby’s contract has been consensually terminated."
Diaby maintained his innocence in an open letter to fans.
"I must handle this decision with my family and look forward to a brighter future," he said. "And you never know what may happen.
"I will never give in on one day pulling that shirt back on."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester City agree deal to sign Benfica's Ruben Dias, Nicolas Otamendi to go other way
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will see Ruben Dias as the missing piece in his defensive jigsaw, with the need for reinforcements accentuated by Sunday's shock 5-2 home defeat by Leicester City.
LaLiga: Luis Suarez leaves final Barcelona training session in tears ahead of Atletico Madrid move
All the signs are that Suarez is poised to join Diego Simeone's Atletico, who like Barca make their La Liga seasonal bow this weekend.
Serie A: AS Roma's goalless draw against Hellas Verona changed to 3-0 defeat over inclusion of unregistered player
Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on 17 July, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.