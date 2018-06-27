Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Australia, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

After a sensational start to their campaign at the 2018 Champions Trophy with two back-to-back victories, the Indian men's hockey team will take on the formidable World No 1 Australia on Wednesday.

Ahead of their crucial tie against defending champions Australia, the Indian hockey team on Tuesday received a big blow as striker Ramandeep Singh was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

"Ramandeep complained about a pinch in his right knee at half-time during our match against Pakistan. But when we rested him for Argentina match and took an MRI on Monday, it was revealed that he has sustained a full thickness condral fracture-injury in the centre of his right knee," chief coach Harendra Singh explained in a release.

Ramandeep had set the momentum for the Indian team in their opening match against Pakistan after he scored the team's first goal. He had assisted Lalit Upadhyay in the 60th minute of the match as India had marched to a 4-0 victory.

Though the team will certainly miss the services of the experienced forward, Harendra insisted that this setback should not deter his players from winning.

"We will certainly miss him, we missed him against Argentina too. He is an experienced player and the way he creates space and takes shots on goal has worked for the team. Playing high speed hockey with 17 players can get a bit tiring for the players. But that should not be a deterrent in our pursuit to earn a place in the Final," he added.

Despite Ramandeep's absence, India will go into the all-important clash against Australia riding on a wave of confidence after beating arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 and Argentina 2-1.

Here's all you want to know about watching the India vs Australia Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Wednesday, 27 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the live coverage start?

The match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Australia Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com

With inputs from IANS