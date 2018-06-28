Match report: India put up a valiant fight before defending champions Australia pipped them 3-2 in an absorbing encounter in the six-nation Champions Trophy hockey tournament.
The reigning World Champions produced their best show of the tournament, scoring through Lachlan Sharp (6th minute), Tom Craig (15th) and Trent Mitton (33rd) to secure full points.
The Indians, however fought till the end, scoring through Varun Kumar (10th) and Harmanpreet Singh (58th), producing a nail-biting finish.
The defeat meant that India slumped to third spot in the standings with six points from three games while Australia climbed to the top with seven points from an identical number of matches. Netherlands are second in the table with six points.
The top two sides after the round robin stage of the six-team event, will play in the final on Sunday. India plays Belgium on Thursday.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 21:17 PM
Highlights
GOAL!!
INDIA ARE IN THE LEAD.
HARMANPREET FLICK GOES PAST THE GK.
INDIA 1-0.
Track record suggests that off late in the last 3-4 years, India has not been having too good a time against Belgium.
In the last 20 matches, India have won only 5 and lost 15.
Maybe, time to change all that.
Couldn't get a better opportunity than today in the Champions trophy.
21:17 (IST)
It's the 6th PC after a skirmish.
Belgium want a referral.
21:17 (IST)
And the 5th PC comes up.
30 odd seconds left in the 2nd Q.
21:16 (IST)
Yet again a miss.
Chinglensana also had a look but the shot is saved.
21:15 (IST)
Lovely play by Harmanpreet and he gets the 4th PC.
21:13 (IST)
Yet again, Sunil goes in fed by Vivek.
But the pass is wayward even with two players inside the circle.
Belgium will grow in confidence if India is unable to smash in the goals.
21:12 (IST)
India creating counters.
But unable to turn them over.
21:11 (IST)
Great ball from Sardar.
But Sunil's tap too soft.
He was in the clear.
Should have scored or given to Dilpreet.
Domination needs to change into goals.
21:10 (IST)
High ball hits Manpreet.
Under 6 mins left in Q2.
India lead 1-0.
21:09 (IST)
Yet again, a full blooded shot towards the Belgium goal.
But no one in sight.
21:08 (IST)
India need a structure at the back.
And they need to make the chances count.
Too hasty in shooting towards goal.
21:06 (IST)
India save the PC and build a counter but Mandeep's reverse hit is all over.
21:05 (IST)
PC 3 for Belgium.
21:05 (IST)
Oh!
Chinglensana fails to trap cleanly.
21:03 (IST)
3rd PC for India.
21:03 (IST)
Dilpreet in the clear but goes for the sharper angle as GK covers.
Should have passed to Simranjeet.
21:01 (IST)
Sreejesh saves.
And there is a counter from India.
But the ball is too long for Mandeep.
21:00 (IST)
And right away Belgium have their 2nd PC.
20:58 (IST)
Long way to go.
But there is intensity in the Indian ranks.
India lead 1-0.
2nd Q begins.
20:56 (IST)
And that's the end of the 1st Q.
India lead 1-0.
The pressing is paying off.
But India need to keep errors down.
20:56 (IST)
India have to see off this Q.
But Jarmanpreet is in a hurry to pass to Sardar and sends the ball over the line.
20:54 (IST)
There are holes in the middle that Belgium is exploiting.
Need to hold structure against a team that counters very well.
20:53 (IST)
Aerial ball gets the space. Vivek move but delay gives Belgium time to scramble back.
India 1-0.
20:51 (IST)
Closing gaps in the midfield, India need to move up.
Probably the left flank would pay off.
Chinglensana having a good game.
20:50 (IST)
GOAL!!
INDIA ARE IN THE LEAD.
HARMANPREET FLICK GOES PAST THE GK.
INDIA 1-0.
20:49 (IST)
It's a PC again.
Not a stroke.
20:47 (IST)
And the umpire points to a stroke.
Belgium go for the referral.
20:46 (IST)
India have their 1st PC.
20:46 (IST)
Build momentum.
India look more comfortable when building through the middle than the flanks.
20:45 (IST)
What a Miss!!!!
Mandeep flick towards goal hits the far post and goes back into play.
20:44 (IST)
Lakra going into a corner and then losing the ball.
India need to stretch the field.
Break Belgium in the middle.
20:42 (IST)
India giving the ball a little too easily.
Need to be steady with the distribution.
Belgium pressing hard.
India defending.
20:40 (IST)
Sreejesh saves the flick.
India off on a counter.
20:38 (IST)
Belgium have the 1st PC of the match. Ball hits Jarmanpreet on the leg.
20:37 (IST)
Early save by Sreejesh off Charlier.
Belgium start off aggressively.
20:36 (IST)
And the match begins.
20:34 (IST)
Blue skies. Warm temperatures.
Perfect for an exciting match.
And in a few moments, we are ready to go.
20:31 (IST)
Teams coming in now.
It's India Vs Belgium.
And now the National Anthem.
20:30 (IST)
Would be interesting to see how Harendra plays the team and in what structure.
For sure, it would be an aggressive approach. Belgium are sitting at the bottom of the table and looking for their first win.
India with six points from three matches are looking to get to nine points.
Will they?
We will know in a few minutes when the match begins.
20:25 (IST)
Coach Harendra Singh would like to see more intensity on the ground than what he witnessed against Australia in that 2-3 loss.
Three points would be crucial today in ending up on the podium or even playing that Champions Trophy Final.
20:24 (IST)
However, in the last two matches with Belgium, India won 5-4 and then drew 4-4 before losing in the shoot-out.
20:24 (IST)
Track record suggests that off late in the last 3-4 years, India has not been having too good a time against Belgium.
In the last 20 matches, India have won only 5 and lost 15.
Maybe, time to change all that.
Couldn't get a better opportunity than today in the Champions trophy.
20:22 (IST)
Welcome to the Hockey Club, Breda.
India are playing the Olympic Silver medalists Belgium.
The Asia Cup Champions would want to put in a good display today and pick up three points.
19:44 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Champions Trophy hockey 2018. In today's second match, India take on Belgium.