Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: Indian striker Ramandeep Singh ruled out of tournament due to knee injury

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 18:38:23 IST

Breda (Netherlands): Indian striker Ramandeep Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing FIH Champions Trophy due to a knee injury.

The MRI reports on Monday came as a big blow to the team ahead of its crucial tie against defending champions Australia on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Twitter @MisraSundeep

Ramandeep Singh's MRI scan revealed he sustained chondral fracture-injury. Image courtesy: Twitter @MisraSundeep

"Ramandeep complained about a pinch in his right knee at half-time during our match against Pakistan. But when we rested him for Argentina match and took him for an MRI, it was revealed that he has sustained a full thickness chondral fracture-injury in the center of his right knee," explained chief coach Harendra Singh.

With one key player out, India will face Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands in must-win matches to earn a place in the final.

Ramandeep has set the momentum right for India in their opening match against Pakistan after he scored the team's first goal. He had even assisted Lalit Upadhyay in the 60th minute of the match as India marched to a 4-0 victory.

"We will certainly miss him, we missed him against Argentina too. He is an experienced player and the way he creates space and takes shots on goal has worked for the team. Playing high speed hockey with 17 players can get a bit tiring for the players. But that should not be a deterrent in our pursuit to earn a place in the final," Harendra added.


