Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: Indian captain PR Sreejesh believes players took their game to next level in tournament

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 20:37:16 IST

Bengaluru: Disappointed he may be for not winning the gold at the Champions Trophy but India hockey captain PR Sreejesh insisted that the players took the game to the next level in Breda and it will help them do well at the Asian Games and the World Cup at home.

India were beaten 1-3 by Australia in the shootout after score remained 1-1 at the end of regulation time. It was the second consecutive silver medal for India in the tournament.

Sreejesh, who stood out under the bar throughout the tournament, said the Indian players had it in them to prevail over Australia.

File image of PR Sreejesh. Reuters

File image of PR Sreejesh. Reuters

"I was disappointed for not winning the gold in the Champions Trophy because we anticipated meeting Australia in finals. We did meet them, but could not do well in shootout. We believed we could beat Australia and played with that spirit," Sreejesh told PTI after his arrival from Netherlands.

"We did extremely well, especially after the team lost striker Ramandeep Singh, who sustained an injury. Boys took the performance to next level and definitely this will help us to do well in Asian Games and World Cup," Sreejesh added.

Looking ahead, Sreejesh said after the five-day break, the team will assemble and chart out strategies and plans for the Asian Games.

Talking about his own performance in the tournament, Sreejesh said, it was a challenge to recover from injury and perform.

"I worked really very hard to become match fit and worked on certain aspects of the game. All these could not have happened without team support. I am happy to win the award and I think, our defence really stood out," he said.

Replying to a query, Sreejesh said coach Harendra Singh has been great for the team because he is good at motivating the players.

"Harendra knows the boys really well, for all of us have worked with him at junior level. One of the best parts of him is, he really motivates and pumps up players. He is gifted with using right words just before players walk onto the field."

"The players also are immensely happy to give Harendra his first silver as the coach, for he had never played as a player for the country in Champions Trophy," Sreejesh added.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 20:37 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 03 Jul 2018
Sweden
1:0
Switzerland
Match Centre
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores