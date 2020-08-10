Champions League: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to undergo testing before presenting trophy at final
Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals of Europe's three club competitions this month so they can hand over the medals and trophies, UEFA said Monday.
Lisbon: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners.
Some competitions during the pandemic have seen players have to collect their own medals, including at the FA Cup final in England.
In men's soccer, the Champions League final is in Lisbon, Portugal on 23 August — two days after the Europa League concludes in Cologne, Germany. The Women's Champions League final is on 30 August in Bilbao, Spain.
“The organization’s leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned,” UEFA said.
