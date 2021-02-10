Champions League: UEFA moves Atletico Madrid-Chelsea match to Bucharest

Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, 23 February, and the kick-off time would remain the same.

London: Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, 23 February, and the kick-off time 8 pm (GMT) would remain the same.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on 17 March.

It is the latest European match to be switched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish government on Tuesday extended a ban on flights from Britain, Brazil and South Africa from 16 February to 2 March, in an attempt to stem the spread of new variants of the virus.

Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from those countries.

It is the fourth time that Spain has extended its restrictions on arrivals from Britain, which were initially put in place at the end of December.