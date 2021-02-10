Champions League: UEFA moves Atletico Madrid-Chelsea match to Bucharest
Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, 23 February, and the kick-off time would remain the same.
London: Atletico Madrid's home match against Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved from Spain to Bucharest as a result of coronavirus restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.
Chelsea said in a statement on their website that the date of the match, 23 February, and the kick-off time 8 pm (GMT) would remain the same.
The second leg is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge in London on 17 March.
It is the latest European match to be switched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spanish government on Tuesday extended a ban on flights from Britain, Brazil and South Africa from 16 February to 2 March, in an attempt to stem the spread of new variants of the virus.
Only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from those countries.
It is the fourth time that Spain has extended its restrictions on arrivals from Britain, which were initially put in place at the end of December.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open brings cheer to Melbourne, but lingering fear of coronavirus remains
Memories of harsh lockdowns are still fresh in the mind of Melbourne residents. That's why the thought of 30,000 fans being inside Melbourne Park for Australian Open from Monday still seems surreal.
Premier League: Pep Guardiola upset by Jurgen Klopp's claim Manchester City had COVID-19 'break'
Premier League leaders City hold a seven-point advantage over fourth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand, ahead of a clash between the sides at Anfield on Sunday.
Champions League: Germany bars Liverpool from coming for game against RB Leipzig
If the travel restrictions are extended beyond 17 February, Manchester City’s first-leg trip to play Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February could be affected.