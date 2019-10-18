Champions League: UEFA fines Liverpool, Manchester City for misconduct by fans during matches

London: Liverpool and Manchester City have both been fined by UEFA for incidents in recent Champions League matches.

European champions Liverpool were fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) for "field invasion by spectators" after a couple of fans ran onto the pitch both during and at the end of their game at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

City have been ordered to pay 15,750 euros (£13,500) for the throwing of objects by their fans in the home match against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month.

Scottish champions Celtic have also been fined 12,000 euros after their fans set off fireworks in the Europa League encounter with Cluj earlier this month.

This is the second such fine Celtic have received this season after they were punished for fans setting off flares and throwing objects during the 4-1 Europa League play-off second leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.