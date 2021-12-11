Champions League: UEFA cancels COVID-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie
The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday's game and 'as a consequence, the match can no longer be played', European football's governing body explained
Lausanne, Switzerland: UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's COVID-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.
The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday's game and "as a consequence, the match can no longer be played", European football's governing body explained.
UEFA's disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped game.
The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.
The French side had flown to London and they accused Spurs of making a "unilateral decision" in calling off the match on Wednesday.
Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem, and required a win to seal second and go through to the play-offs.
But according to UEFA rules Antonio Conte's side face being declared the 3-0 losers.
Conte revealed on the eve of the game in north London that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for COVID-19 .
Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Decision on COVID-19 vaccination for children, booster doses to be taken after expert advice, says Mansukh Mandaviya
A decision on booster dose and COVID-19 jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific guidance from experts, the health minister said on Friday
Measures used to counter Delta COVID-19 variant should work for Omicron: WHO
Continuing to push for higher vaccination rates, abiding by social-distancing guidelines, and wearing masks are among other measures, said WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr Babatunde Olowokure
Champions League: ‘I have full confidence in my team,’ says Simeone as Atletico face Porto in must-win clash
Defeat would see Atletico Madrid miss out on the knockout stage for only the second time during Diego Simeone's near decade-long tenure.