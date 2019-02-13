Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur look to build on dream season against defence-heavy Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur of 10 years ago would be approaching this fixture against Borussia Dortmund meekly, as if they were staring down the barrel of a sawn-off shotgun, lips trembling with prayers of forgiveness of the decades of bottling it on the grand stage. But the side that’s hosting the runaway German leaders is altogether a different side. When backed into a corner, Mauricio Pochettino’s cockerels look more threatening.

It is February and a look at the Premier League table will tell you that the London club are merely five points off a galavanting, Gini Wijnaldum-inspired Liverpool and the cut-throat precision of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The right to be third on the Premier League table and be in the last sixteen of the Champions League has been earned. Since the cruel month of November, Tottenham’s endurance could have been rubbed to a stub playing 21 matches in the period of 78 days. No other team in the league, barring Liverpool (35), has amassed more points (33). But they find themselves where they are, poised with the opportunity to make this a year that distills their reputation from base lead to gold. And their best bit is that none of the broadsheets are giving them a second thought. For them, this is both liberating and motivational.

They will face Dortmund without two pointed ends of their attacking trident: Harry Kane (ligament erosion) and Dele Alli (hamstring pull). But what perhaps the papers forget, is that Tottenham has made it a habit of prying open results with a spoon and a flint when the crowbars are a rarity. There has been much talk and resentment among fans about the duck-bottomed tightness of Tottenham’s spending in the transfer market. But Pochettino’s coming of age as a manager this season has pulled out a trick from Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund book on how to manage with meagre resources.

A quiet man, Pochettino has relied on stand-in captain Jan Vertonghen to be his pre-match megaphone: “We need fans to come and sing their hearts out till their voice breaks.”

“It is going to be a season-defining game. We are hoping for a full stadium. The energy and motivation will be there, but they can add to it.” Football, for most parts, is a call and response sport, and fans, especially on European nights, are just as responsible for the result as the players are. Sometimes, even more so.

In some way, Wednesday night will also be an audition for the Tottenham fans in the stands, whether they are equal to the task of stirring up a cauldron of magical realism in the air, a carnival frenzy that players can tap to like footballing equivalent of Mardi Gras. “I can see it in their eyes,” said Pochettino in the pre-match presser, “we were talking in the dressing room and the energy is completely different.”

Dortmund, raised with the Yellow Wall and having faced Liverpool at Anfield, will be more than aware of what to expect. Tottenham defeated Dortmund twice in their last two meetings. Lucien Favre’s safety-first approach has made the Black and Yellows a far more resilient unit. They have a defined defensive shape that builds upon Jurgen Klopp’s teachings of sprawling like an open fist on counters. This combination sees Dortmund lead second-placed Bayern Munich by five points in Bundesliga. The German media have since acknowledged the legitimacy of Dortmund’s revival, naming them as the most effectively entertaining team in den Städten.

Their talisman, Marco Reus, is finally enjoying an extended run without intermittent injuries, and has looked to be the force that he was always destined to be — a forward who is both creator and finisher of goals. He has chalked up 17 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

England export Jadon Sancho has whipped up a storm of positive press for the technical ability and intelligence of English players playing on foreign soil — a feat unmatched since David Beckham’s final season at Real Madrid. The peerless eighteen-year-old has produced seven goals and 11 assists so far for the winged-rhinos.

Super-sub Paco Alcacer, resurrected from his bit-part role in Barcelona, has affirmed his status with 12 goals.

Overall, the Dortmund defence has conceded a paltry sum of 23 goals in the league — discounting the freak-show in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 where they had seven goals shipped past them vs five vs Werder Bremen.

Based on form, it will be Tottenham who would look to build upon their underdog showings. Unlike the Tottenham teams before Pochettino, if this set of players need inspiration, they only need to look at themselves. It is no fluke that the universe has contrived to place them where they are.

With a whole host of elite European sharks gathering at the heels of their liferaft of a season, this could be the best chance of building memories and moments that would stave off their best performers and manager being picked off in the transfer market.

Injury news, Tottenham: Ben Davies ( groin strain, not available).

Dortmund: Marco Reus (thigh strain, doubtful); Paco Alcacer (shoulder knock, doubtful); Julian Weigl (flu, unavailable); Lukasz Piszczek (foot, doubtful).

