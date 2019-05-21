Champions League: Tottenham hand out 'indefinite' bans to three fans selling tickets for final against Liverpool

London: Tottenham have given "indefinite" bans to three fans who tried to sell their tickets for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Three Tottenham season-ticket holders listed the seats for the showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on a secondary market site. But they are not allowed to resell the tickets, leading Tottenham to issue the bans.

"The club has this week issued indefinite bans to three season-ticket holders who have listed their UEFA Champions League final tickets for sale on a secondary ticketing platform," a Tottenham statement read on Tuesday.

"Once again, we wish to remind all our supporters that any ticket purchased is for the sole use of the individual that purchases it from the club. Transferring or selling tickets on unofficially breaches our terms and conditions and is against the law. We shall look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to be engaging in such activity — including indefinite season-ticket bans," said the club.

"Please do not ruin one of the biggest occasions in the club's history by selling on your ticket and profiteering from fellow Spurs fans," they added.

The north London club have been allocated just 16,613 tickets for the all-English final on 1 June, meaning many fans will miss out.

With so many fans of each club unlikely to get a seat in the 64,000-capacity arena, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust last week issued a joint statement with Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly imploring sponsors of the competition to give up tickets.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have vowed to investigate after identifying five supporters who have listed their final tickets for sale on secondary ticketing platforms.

The club warned last week, when one re-sale site was listing tickets ranging from £2,800 to £35,000, supporters could be indefinitely banned from Anfield if found guilty of such an offence.

"For those of you that have asked, as per our advisory of 19th May, we have, and will continue to, investigate all tickets that are being offered for sale on the secondary market," chief executive Peter Moore wrote on Twitter.

