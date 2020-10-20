Champions League: Thigh injury rules out Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa for Bayern Munich clash
Atletico did not specify for how long the 32-year-old would be absent due to the knock, which forced him off the field during his side's 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Diego Costa will miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich after the La Liga club confirmed on Monday that the striker had suffered a thigh injury.
In a statement, Atletico said that tests "confirmed he has suffered a muscle injury in the left thigh", meaning that he will not play in Wednesday's trip to Bavaria.
The Brazil-born Spain international's place alongside summer signing Luis Suarez in the Atletico attack is likely to be filled by Joao Felix for the match at the Alianz Arena.
