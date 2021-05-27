Total revenue is set to rise by €250 million ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference.

Madrid: Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8 percent rise in total revenue €3.5 billion ($4.27 billion) from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions.

Total revenue is set to rise by €250 million ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference.

Champions League clubs will get a small increase while €235 million ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season.

The 32 Champions League clubs will share just over €2 billion ($2.44 billion), compared to €1.95 billion ($2.38 billion) each season from 2018-21. Small deductions are made from each club to help pay back broadcasters for disruption during the coronavirus pandemic last season.

Each Champions League club will get a basic fee of €15.64 million ($19.1 million), compared to €15.25 million ($18.6 million) in each of the past three seasons.

They get more from match results, advancing through each knockout round, a share of broadcast rights and as a reward for historical titles and success. The highest-earning club could get about €130 million ($160 million).

The Europa League was worth €560 million ($684 million) this season when there were 48 teams in the group stage.

From next season, the Europa League will pay out €465 million ($568 million) with 32 teams in the group stage. It is worth a combined €700 million (854 million) with the 32-team Europa Conference League.