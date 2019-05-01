Sponsored by

Champions League: Spanish police detain six Liverpool fans ahead of semi-final clash against Barcelona

Sports The Associated Press May 01, 2019 15:54:17 IST

Barcelona: Spanish police have detained six Liverpool fans ahead of the team's Champions League match in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Authorities say the detained fans threw objects at police officers trying to keep order as large groups of rowdy supporters gathered in Barcelona late Tuesday.

Police say one officer sustained minor injuries.

In a separate incident, Spanish media showed a video of English fans pushing a tourist who was trying to take a photo into a fountain. Fans laughed as the tourist went into the water.

Wednesday's match is the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 15:54:17 IST

