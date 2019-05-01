Champions League: Spanish police detain six Liverpool fans ahead of semi-final clash against Barcelona

Barcelona: Spanish police have detained six Liverpool fans ahead of the team's Champions League match in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Authorities say the detained fans threw objects at police officers trying to keep order as large groups of rowdy supporters gathered in Barcelona late Tuesday.

Police say one officer sustained minor injuries.

In a separate incident, Spanish media showed a video of English fans pushing a tourist who was trying to take a photo into a fountain. Fans laughed as the tourist went into the water.

Wednesday's match is the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool supporters have been told to show "grace and humility" after videos surfaced of two people being pushed into fountains in Barcelona. Full: https://t.co/F4jXI0tQzJ#LFC #BARLIV #Barca pic.twitter.com/IF3EJf3Swj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 1, 2019

