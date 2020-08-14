Champions League: 'So much pressure' Diego Simeone defends Atletico Madrid after quarterfinal exit
Defeat ends a disappointing season for Atletico Madrid, who finished third in LaLiga, 17 points behind Real Madrid.
Lisbon: Diego Simeone said Atletico Madrid were weighed down by the pressure and intensity of a long season as they crashed out of the Champions League on Thursday against Leipzig.
Leipzig will play Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals on Tuesday after Tyler Adams' deflected shot in the 88th minute earned them a shock 2-1 victory in Lisbon.
Atletico's Joao Felix had earlier scored a penalty to cancel out Dani Olmo's opener.
Defeat ends a disappointing season for Atletico, who finished third in LaLiga, 17 points behind Real Madrid.
"We didn't have that physical sharpness or rhythm," said Simeone afterwards.
"At the end of a season with so much pressure, so much need to get into the Champions League, and the need to integrate new players.
"We came with a lot of hope. The feeling is a lot of bitterness but I know the players gave everything. They gave it their all."
Questions will be asked about Simeone's future and his ability to turn this Atletico side into winners again, while sticking to his defensive style of play.
"I have nothing to say to anyone about what we did this season. It's a good season, third in La Liga, quarter-finalists in Champions League," Simeone said.
"Next season will be tough, very tough."
Simeone admitted Leipzig were the better team and deserved to go through to the semis.
"They were better, faster," he added. "We gave everything and we leave with dignity, with an opponent who deserves their victory."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Women’s Champions League: Four Atletico Madrid players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of quarter-final
Atletico said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days
Champions League: Atletico Madrid heave sigh of relief as remaining squad members test negative for COVID-19
Tests at the weekend had revealed two coronavirus cases at the club, which Atletico confirmed on Monday to be players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.
Champions League: Atletico Madrid report two positive COVID-19 cases ahead of quarter-final against Leipzig
Atletico Madrid on Sunday reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before they face Leipzig in Portugal for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.