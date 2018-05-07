You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Champions League: Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Sports AFP May 07, 2018 18:48:01 IST

Paris: Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will take charge of the Champions League final between holders Real Madrid and Liverpool on 26 May in Kiev, UEFA announced on Monday.

File image of referee Milorad Mazic. Reuters

File image of referee Milorad Mazic. Reuters

The 45-year-old, an international referee since 2009, will be assisted by compatriots Milovan Ristic and Dalibor Djurdjevic.

Frenchman Clement Turpin will serve as the fourth official.

Mazic has refereed four Champions League group stage matches this season and was the man in the middle for last year's Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany.

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers has been appointed referee for the Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille in Lyon on 16 May.

He was in charge of the 2013 Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica, as well as the 2014 Champions League final involving Real and Atletico.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 18:48 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores