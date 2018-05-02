Champions League: Roma need to conjure up a miracle against Liverpool to banish ghosts of 1984

Nearly 34 years to the day of Roma’s biggest heartbreak, Liverpool return. The Reds have been here before since that fateful European Cup final but never so late in the season. That is, of course, down to the lowly pedigree which Roma possess in continental football. But this season, Eusebio di Francesco’s side is unbeaten and yet to concede a goal at Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League.

The turnaround in the previous round over Barcelona has certainly been talked about in recent days. Roma are still alive and hopeful, boosted by memories of the incredible comeback. This is why the late rally at Anfield mattered. But the Italian club’s history with Liverpool, and English clubs generally, gives rise to doubts.

For the record, Roma have never defeated the five-time European champions in a competitive clash. Furthermore, over the past decade or so, English sides have knocked the Italian club out of the Champions League thrice. The 1-7 second leg defeat at Old Trafford in 2007 is widely remembered, but two years later Roma suffered no less at home.

Trailing 0-1 from the first leg, the Giallorossi overturned the deficit. However, it was Arsenal who emerged the victor when the match went to penalties. The loss revived feelings of the emotional downturn suffered by the club 25 years before when a night of crowning glory brought mere misfortune.

Roma had booked their spot in the 1984 European Cup final following a stunning comeback win over Dundee United in the semis. A 3-0 win at home in the second leg had wiped out the Scottish champions’ advantage. The victory convinced Roma further that they was invincible at home. Much like the current campaign, Nils Liedholm’s side was unbeaten without conceding a goal at the Stadio Olimpico in Europe that season.

However, Liverpool did not turn out to be the willing guest Roma desired them to be. An early lead for Joe Fagan’s side gave signs that it was going to be a difficult night for the Italian club. However, Roma fought back to equalise. The match eventually went to a shootout and it seemed Liedholm’s men held the edge when Steve Nicol missed Liverpool’s first penalty.

However, it all went downhill for Roma thereafter. With Bruce Grobbelaar’s amoebic act in excellent form, two spot-kicks were missed and Liverpool won the shootout 4-2. It is difficult to underestimate how deeply that defeat has affected Roma’s history. It is counted as the biggest disappointment of all, a wrong which has not been righted to this day.

A 2-5 deficit from the first leg at Anfield is not exactly the best case scenario in which Roma would like to seek catharsis. But this is the situation at hand, after a defensive performance which scaled embarrassing proportions. Not that Di Francesco is looking to alter things dramatically.

“Salah made the difference in the first leg. But we can't change our whole team. We need to have better mechanisms. What is important is that Salah is a little player on the counter and touching the vertical spaces, but we can't have three players on him. That wouldn't be reasonable,” he said.

Certainly for a team requiring a minimum of three goals, it would not be. Roma’s home record is notable but, as Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday, a 3-0 win for the host would be “quite a result”, even though it was achieved in the previous round.

Klopp explored the argument. “Barcelona did not do a lot wrong in that game but Roma were more ready than Barcelona. Barcelona probably thought it was decided. Everyone is telling us it is quite difficult and possible but no one told Barcelona it is possible to beat you 3-0 because no one could imagine it could happen. But it happened. I didn’t need a warning but, if a warning was needed, there it is.”

Liverpool’s ability to find the back of the net with incredible frequency is arguably a more serious warning for the hosts. While much is being made of Roma’s defensive record at the Stadio Olimpico, it is also worth stating that Klopp’s men have scored 20 times in six away Champions League games this season. No opponent, until now, has been able to keep a clean sheet when Liverpool have visited.

However, the late goals at Anfield have given Roma hope. To translate that into a tangible form, it is almost an imperative that Di Francesco reverts to a four-man defence. The success against Barcelona had turned his head as he chose the same 3-5-2 system in the first leg at Anfield. However, catastrophe was wrought as the three centre-backs were pushed into one-on-one duels with Liverpool’s devastating trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane. Furthermore, the Reds merely had to put long balls in empty spaces on the flanks as Roma’s wing-backs pushed up.

A shift to the 4-3-3 formation on Wednesday will allow the Italian side to defend with a spare man on a night when it can ill-afford to concede even once. There is a strong case for Diego Perotti’s inclusion as it was his introduction at Anfield which transformed Roma — the midfielder gave his team better control and more possession in midfield. Di Francesco was quick to blast his players in the aftermath of that defeat but much of the blame lay with him for not responding soon enough. The problems had surfaced even before Liverpool had taken the lead. However, the manager did not respond to them until his team was 0-4 down.

As Roma prepare to fight history and its present predicament, di Francesco and his players will have to be a few steps ahead of Liverpool. It will be a remarkable effort in itself if the tie goes to penalties like the 1984 final. However, to expunge the pain of one of Roma’s worst nights in Europe, the club faithful will demand an even bigger miracle. After all, the fans just witnessed one only a few weeks ago at Stadio Olimpico.