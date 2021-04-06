Champions League: Robert Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Serge Gnabry ahead of PSG tie
'Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well,' Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.
Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.
"Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.
Gnabry's illness leaves Bayern set to take on PSG without two key forwards.
Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, misses both legs with a knee injury after scoring 42 goals for Bayern this season including five in the Champions League.
Flick said midfielder Marc Roca will also miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury on Sunday in training.
PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 .
The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.
On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.
Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
also read
European football matchday: Manchester City resume quadruple quest; all-Basque final in Spain
Leicester are chasing a double over the leaders after a stunning 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in September. Former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in fine form after scoring seven goals in his last four games for Leicester.
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to miss England clash with knee injury
The Bayern Munich forward suffered the injury during Sunday's 3-0 win over Andorra in Warsaw in which he scored two goals but had to leave the field in the 63rd minute.
Champions League: Liverpool out for reconciliation against Real Madrid, Manchester City hope to end quarter-final jinx
Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Man City vs Dortmund, Bayern vs PSG, Porto vs Chelsea; there are the matches we'll witness play out over Tuesday and Wednesday, with signature capriciousness of the traditional Champions league quarter-finals.