Champions League: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior could be out for two months after rupturing ligaments in right ankle

Madrid: Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior has ruptured ligaments in his right ankle, with the striker expected out for around two months.

Vinicius left the field in tears after sustaining the injury in the first half of Madrid's 4-1 defeat by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A Real Madrid statement on Wednesday read: "Vinicius has been diagnosed with a ligament rupture of the right ankle."

The club did not include a timeframe for recovery but reports in the Spanish press suggested Vinicius, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season, could be sidelined for two months.

The injury will likely mean Vinicius is unable to play for Brazil against Panama and the Czech Republic later this month, after he had received his first call-up to the national squad.

It could also mean the 18-year-old misses the rest of the campaign for Madrid, although they have little to play for after their shock Champions League exit followed defeats to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and LaLiga.

Madrid trail Barca by 12 points in the league, with 12 games left to play.

