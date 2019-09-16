You are here:
Champions League: Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss Paris Saint-Germain clash after sustaining back injury

Sports Reuters Sep 16, 2019 22:58:31 IST

  • Marcelo will miss Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain after sustaining a back injury.

  • The Brazilian, set to be replaced at left back by Ferland Mendy.

  • Isco, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde will all miss the match for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo will miss the Champions League Group A clash at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after sustaining a back injury, the club said.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a post-traumatic cervicodorsal injury,” Madrid said in a statement on Monday, without specifying how long he would be out.

The Brazilian, set to be replaced at left back by Ferland Mendy as the record 13-time winners’ make their European bow, joins the long list of injuries suffered by Madrid this season.

Isco, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde will all miss the game along with suspended duo Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez.

