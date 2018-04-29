Champions League: Real Madrid's Isco, Nacho return to training ahead of second leg against Bayern Munich

Madrid: Real Madrid midfielder Isco returned to training earlier than anticipated on Sunday 48 hours before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Defender Nacho, who had been out since the start of April with a thigh problem, also took part in the light session a day after Real beat Leganes in La Liga.

Isco injured a shoulder in the first leg in Munich last Wednesday. On Friday, coach Zinedine Zidane said that the player would be out of the return leg on Tuesday.

"There is nothing we can do, that is how it is," Zidane said.

While Spanish media suggested that Isco could play with a pain-killing injection, Zidane insisted that he would not take risks with players who were not 100 percent. Real lead the tie, 2-1.

While Zidane said on Saturday that picking Nacho would be "complicated" his return could offset the loss of Dani Carvajal who suffered a thigh injury in the first leg.