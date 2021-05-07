Champions League: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard 'sorry' for 'offensive' behaviour post exit
Images were broadcast of Belgium forward Hazard cheerfully chatting with his old team-mates after Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, which consigned Madrid to a 3-1 aggregate defeat.
Eden Hazard apologised on Thursday after images appeared of him smiling in the aftermath of Real Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of his former team Chelsea.
Images were broadcast of Belgium forward Hazard cheerfully chatting with his old team-mates after Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, which consigned Madrid to a 3-1 aggregate defeat.
HAZARD IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/d9js5xQBtu
— Mod (@CFCMod_) May 5, 2021
"I am so sorry," he said on Instagram.
"I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans.
Eden Hazard on Instagram pic.twitter.com/BccUcNJE9l
— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) May 6, 2021
"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win."
On Sunday Madrid, who trail LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with four games of the campaign remaining, host Sevilla, a side with slim title ambitions of their own.
"The season is not over and together we must now battle for LaLiga," said Hazard.
Hazard joined the 13-time European champions from Chelsea in 2019 for a club-record fee of 115 million euros ($138 million) but has played just 40 games due to fitness issues.
also read
Champions League: Karim Benzema's volley earns Real Madrid 1-1 draw to leave semi-final tie against Chelsea in balance
Christian Pulisic grabbed Chelsea a deserved away goal in a soaking wet contest at Valdebebas but they might regret not pulling away, with the struggling Timo Werner again missing a golden chance.
Champions League: Currently in lockdown, Turkey to stage all-English final
Up to 4,000 fans from both Chelsea and City could be allowed into the 76,000-seat Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which was originally due to host last season's final.
Champions League: Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois finally feeling at home ahead of awkward return to Chelsea
Thibaut Courtois has against all the odds became one of Real Madrid's best signings in years.