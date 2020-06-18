Champions League: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has no issues in adapting to condensed format

Real Madrid manager and former French professional football player Zinedine Zidane has no issues adapting to the new, condensed Champions League format that is set to take place in August, should his team progress past Manchester City.

Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at Santiago Bernebeu in February, before Football across Europe was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, European football’s governing body UEFA said that this season’s Champions League, suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament which will be held in Lisbon in August.

They have said that the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be staged over one leg, instead of the two, with the final being held on 23 August.

As per a report by goal.com, Zidane believes that the solution being proposed by UEFA is the best way to complete this season's competition.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, "We are living a special moment and everything will be special." He went on to add, “We know the format, how it will be, but we still do not know where we will play the return leg against City.”

The Real Madrid manager added that they will adapt and play.

"The important thing is to play again and we are happy, but this formula for the Champions does not seem bad to me. I like it. It's okay to decide everything in the same place,” he said.