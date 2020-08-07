Champions League: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale 'didn’t want to play' against Manchester City
Gareth Bale has become a peripheral figure at Real Madrid after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.
Manchetser: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale asked not to be included in the squad for the Champions League trip to Manchester City, according to coach Zinedine Zidane.
Bale has become a peripheral figure at the Spanish champions after falling out of favour under Zidane.
“It was a personal conversation I had with him,” Zidane said. “He preferred not to play. The rest remains between me and him but he said he didn’t want to play.”
The 31-year-old Wales international's last appearance for Madrid was on 24 June.
Madrid are trying to overturn a 2-1 loss against City from the first leg in February of the pandemic-delayed round of 16.
