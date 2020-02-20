Champions League: RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner 'proud' to be linked with move to Premier League leaders Liverpool

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner says he is proud to have been linked with a move to Premier League leaders Liverpool but said he must improve to earn the right to play for “the best team in the world”.

The 23-year-old scored a penalty to give Leipzig a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday, taking his tally to 26 goals for the club in all competitions this season.

Sport Bild reported last week that European champions Liverpool, who already boast the powerful attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, were interested in signing Werner at the end of the campaign.

“Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment and when you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud,” the Germany international told Viasport.

“But I know that Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

Werner also said Leipzig still had work to do to finish the job against Spurs, who produced a dramatic comeback win at Ajax Amsterdam in last year’s semi-finals.

“Tottenham is a good team, they showed last year that they have the mentality to come back in these games,” Werner said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.