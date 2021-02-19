Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Jordi Alba he would 'kill him on the street'
Media outlets like Marca have posted a video online of Mbappe apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you” to Alba during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
Paris: Agitated and in the heat of competition during a Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe possibly threatened Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.
The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappe apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
Mbappe ended up scoring a hat trick in the match at the Camp Nou.
Alba moved toward Mbappe after the PSG forward pushed Barcelona defender Sergino Dest in front of goal while play was stopped in the first half. The players then started trash-talking.
It’s not totally clear in the video what Mbappe is saying, though it appears that the native French-speaker tried to say “In the street, I’ll kill you” in Spanish.
The 22-year-old Mbappe has been often linked to a move to Barcelona rival Real Madrid.
The second leg of the round-of-16 series between Barcelona and PSG is scheduled for 10 March in Paris.
