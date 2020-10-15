Champions League: PSG striker Mauro Icardi to miss opening match against Manchester United due to injury
The French champions will also miss Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Julian Draxler in their Ligue 1 game against Nimes on Friday -- all three are uncertain for the United game in Paris next Tuesday.
Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi for their opening Champions League group match against Manchester United, coach Thomas Tuchel announced Thursday.
"We have a bit of bad luck with players," said Tuchel at a press conference Thursday.
"Mauro Icardi was injured Wednesday last week, an internal ligament of the knee. It is not too serious but he has not done any training and he will be missing against Nimes and of course against Manchester (United)."
Questions remain over several others in the PSG ranks who have been touched by the coronavirus.
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera tested positive and is in solitary confinement while new signing Danilo Pereira is a "contact case", having been in the Portuguese squad alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tested positive, and will miss the match against Nimes.
also read
Borussia Dortmund 'wunderkind' Youssoufa Moukoko in line to make Champions League history
Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc told German daily Bild "we will enter him on the B list" for the group stages of the Champions League, with Dortmund having drawn Zenit Saint Petersburg, Brugge and Lazio in Group F.
Champions League: 32 teams set to learn group foes in the draw for 2020-21 competition
Defending champion Bayern Munich's six titles are among 47 held by this year's lineup for the 66th edition of the European Cup or Champions League.
Ligue 1: Marseille and Lyon's shaky start continue after draw; Rennes stay on top of table
Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille have not won in the four matches since they beat Paris Saint-Germain last month while Lyon's winless run already stretches to five matches in the six-game-old season.