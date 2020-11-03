Champions League: PSG striker Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Leipzig clash after sustaining thigh injury
Mbappe's absence is a further blow to PSG, who will also be deprived of Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler against Leipzig.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League match at Leipzig because of a thigh injury.
Mbappe was substituted in the 74th minute of PSG’s 3-0 victory on Saturday in the French league but coach Thomas Tuchel said it was just a precautionary measure ahead of the trip to Germany.
However, the French champions said in a statement on Tuesday that Mbappe won't be ready to play because of the problem in his right thigh.
“He is not available for the trip to Germany and his unavailability will be reassessed in 48 hours," the club said.
At Nantes, Mbappe delivered an assist and scored from the spot, his seventh league goal this season.
The World Cup winner's absence is a further blow to PSG, who will also be deprived of Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler against Leipzig.
PSG beat Leipzig in the Champions League semi-finals last season before its 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the final.
The French champions are second on goal difference in Group H and ahead of third-place Leipzig after two matches. They lost their opening match at home against Manchester United and beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in Turkey last week.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ligue 1: Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe send PSG to top of table with win over Dijon; Lens-Nantes game called off amid COVID-19 cases
PSG were missing nine players due to injury or suspension, including Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti, while Mbappe was rested at kick-off ahead of a trip to Turkey to play Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.
Champions League: Better than last time, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United repeat Paris Saint-Germain feat
Rashford's 87th-minute effort decided the encounter in United's favour after an Anthony Martial own goal had cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's opening goal from the penalty spot in the first half.
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe on target as Neymar-less PSG ease to victory over Nantes
All the goals came in the second half at the Stade de la Beaujoire, with Ander Herrera opening the scoring two minutes after the restart and Mbappe converting a 65th-minute spot-kick before Pablo Sarabia secured the points late on.