Champions League: Paulo Dybala injury less serious than believed, could feature for Juventus in August

Turin: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week's Champions League match against Lyon.

Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh."

“His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, who did not say how long Dybala will be out.

Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.

Juventus play Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on 7 August. They need to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon.