Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria to miss first leg of last-16 encounter against Barcelona
Di Maria suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday and 'he will not be at the Camp Nou' for the game on 16 February, Pochettino said.
Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last 16 match at Barcelona, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.
Di Maria suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday and "he will not be at the Camp Nou" for the game on 16 February, Pochettino said.
"Angel is an important player for us but we have a big squad with players who can win matches for us," the coach added.
Di Maria, the 32-year-old former Manchester United winger, has been ever-present in the PSG lineup since Pochettino joined the club in December, lining up alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi in a high-powered attack.
Despite the bad news about Di Maria, last year's Champions League finalists hope to be able to select first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who is expected to return from a groin injury to resume training later this week.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets 500th club goal to help AC Milan beat Crotone; Lazio win against Cagliari
Ibrahimovic reached the landmark in 825 games, having made his professional debut for Swedish club Malmo in 1999.
European Leagues caution football nations ahead of UEFA's revamp of Champions League
UEFA will update 55 national member federations on Tuesday on its plan to revamp the Champions League in 2024, adding four teams and 100 more matches each season.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel 'convinced' under pressure Timo Werner can turn around form
The close-season signing from Leipzig was expected to fire Chelsea's attack, but he has just nine club goals this term.