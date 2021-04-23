Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos returns to training ahead of Manchester City tie
Brazil defender Marquinhos has been out with a groin injury since the quarter-final win at Bayern Munich on 7 April.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Marco Verratti have returned to training ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Manchester City, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.
Italy's Veratti has played just 23 minutes this month after contracting COVID-19 and a thigh issue and is likely to feature on Wednesday after facing Metz in the league this Saturday.
"We haven't decided if Marco will start the match (against Metz) or not. Right now, he needs time, days, to recover and train," Pochettino said.
Costa Rica's Navas was rested for the midweek French Cup win over Angers after missing last Sunday's league victory over Saint-Etienne with a shoulder problem.
Left-back Juan Bernat will miss the fixture against the English side with a long-term knee injury.
The Parisians are second in the Ligue 1 table, a point behind Lille, before heading to Stade Saint-Symphorien this weekend, with five games of the season remaining.
The return leg of the Champions Legaue fixture takes place in England on May 4.
