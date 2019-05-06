Champions League: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino ruled out Liverpool's home leg against Barcelona, confirms Juergen Klopp

Liverpool will be without forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday.

Brazilian Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.”

