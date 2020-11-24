Champions League: Mohamed Salah available for Liverpool after repeated negative tests for COVID-19
The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah is available to play for Liverpool in the Champions League match against Atalanta on Wednesday after returning to training following repeated negative tests for the coronavirus .
The Egypt forward twice tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break and missed the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.
Salah was back in training on Monday after a negative test for the virus, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the player also has tested negative in UEFA checks.
Liverpool have won all three of their matches in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Atalanta at Anfield.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UEFA Nations League: Ukraine's game in Switzerland called off after six players test COVID-19 positive
Ukraine are three points ahead of Switzerland with one match left in Nations League Group 4, as they attempt to remain in the top tier of the competition.
Football legend Francesco Totti reveals he struggled to recover from coronavirus
Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.
Premier League: 16 test positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL checks among players and club staff
It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.